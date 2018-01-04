Nicki Minaj and Nas Break Up, and She's Not Pregnant

Related Stories Nicki Minaj and Nas are donzo and she's definitely NOT pregnant ... TMZ has learned.



Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the rappers broke up a few weeks ago after the relationship ran out of steam. They've been dating since June 2017, but we're told living in different cities was just too much.

