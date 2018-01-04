Suge Knight Accuses Cops Of Eavesdropping On Calls With His Lawyers

Related Stories Suge Knight's blasting prosecutors and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for playing dirty ... and now says he wants a judge to right the wrong.



Suge filed a motion, alleging prosecutors and the Sheriff's Dept. "have secretly listened to every word" he's had with his lawyers since August 22, 2016.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.