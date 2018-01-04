 

Suge Knight Accuses Cops Of Eavesdropping On Calls With His Lawyers
 
04-Jan-2018  
Suge Knight's blasting prosecutors and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for playing dirty ... and now says he wants a judge to right the wrong.

Suge filed a motion, alleging prosecutors and the Sheriff's Dept. "have secretly listened to every word" he's had with his lawyers since August 22, 2016.
 
 

Source: TMZ
 
 

