Lady Gaga Poses In A White Thong Bikini To Wish Fans Happy New Year

Related Stories Lady Gaga posed in a white thong bikini to wish her fans a happy New Year.



The Poker Face hitmaker looked sensational as she posed in the sexy two-piece that showed off her numerous tattoos.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: thesun.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.