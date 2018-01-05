Donald And Melania Trump's Bizarre Nightly Routine - Pair Have 'Separate Bedrooms’

Related Stories Juicy details about Donald and wife Melania Trump's nightly routine have emerged in an explosive book about the President of the United States.



Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, already dubbed as "a work of fiction" by Trump, details the billionaire's chaotic rise to power and alleges he never wanted to win the US election.

Read Full Story .... mirror >>> :







Source: mirror.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.