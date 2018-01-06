Serena Williams To Miss The Australian Open Grand Slam

Related Stories Serena Williams has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open after admitting she needs more time to work on her comeback after giving birth to her first child in September.



The defending champion, who beat sister Venus in last year’s final, played the first match of her comeback last week in Abu Dhabi.

