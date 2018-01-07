Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless While Reading the Bible Mid-Flight

Related Stories Justin Bieber has found a way to show off his ink and his spiritual side at the same time.



On Saturday the 23-year-old “Sorry” singer shared a photo of himself reading a copy of the Bible — which appeared to be marked up — while enjoying a shirtless ride on what appeared to be a plane.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.