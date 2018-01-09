Why The Obamas WON'T Be Getting An Invite To Prince Harry's Wedding

Related Stories Prince Harry's bromance with Barack Obama has fuelled rumours that the former US president and his wife Michelle will be top of the guest list when he marries Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May.



However, according to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, it's extremely unlikely that the Obamas will get an invite as the couple will heed the advice of the Foreign Office not to do anything to upset diplomatic ties with the US.



Reports have suggested that the Foreign Office is nervous about upsetting current president Donald Trump, who has still not visited the UK in an official capacity or met the Queen.