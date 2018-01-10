Oprah's Home Affected By Southern California Mudslides

Related Stories Two days after the Golden Globes and a speech that had everyone talking, Oprah Winfrey's thoughts are not on her presidential prospects but with her neighbors in Santa Barbara, California, where heavy rains have caused dangerous mudslides and led to fatalities.



At least 13 people have died and officials in Santa Barbara County say that number could rise.

