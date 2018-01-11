Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Charm the Crowds During London Outing

Related Stories Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who rang in the holidays with the rest of the royal family on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, held hands as they greeted an excited crowd outside a radio station in south London on Tuesday.



The newly engaged couple stopped by Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton to see how the station is positively influencing young people through training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact.

