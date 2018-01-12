Five Women Accuse Actor Of Inappropriate Behaviour

James Franco Related Stories James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behaviour by five women, including students from his acting school, US media report.



Four of the actor-director's former students and an actress who said Franco was her mentor told the LA Times they were victims of "an abuse of power".

