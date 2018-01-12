Saudi Arabia: How Women Are Making Football History

Related Stories Women in Saudi Arabia are making history this month as they are permitted to watch soccer live from the stands for the first time.



They will be present at grounds in the country's three major cities.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.