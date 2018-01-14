Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

Related Stories The best team won. Not the best team in the country because a glance at the league table suggests that has not changed, but certainly the best team on the day. Ignore the closeness of the scoreline. Liverpool were 4-1 up going into the 84th minute, and were not flattered in the least by that margin.



They took the game to Manchester City, rattled and hassled them, like no other Premier League team this season. And in a period of eight minutes in the second-half they took the champions elect and Pep Guardiola's methodology apart.



Will he change? Of course not. This is Manchester City's first defeat of the campaign. Why should he? Yet there will be no invincible season and, eight months from now, maybe more managers will set up to try to City-proof their tactics.