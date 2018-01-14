Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal

Related Stories Behind the cloud of dust stirred up by the imminent exit of Alexis Sanchez there is a team drifting aimlessly.



Arsenal are five games without victory in all competitions and enduring their worst start to a new year under Arsene Wenger.





More troubling however are the signs which lurk behind the statistics because they are once again frail at the back, leaking goals too easily to any team prepared to attack them.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.