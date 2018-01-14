 

Sri Lanka Rejects Move To Allow Women To Buy Alcohol
 
14-Jan-2018  
A move to grant women in Sri Lanka the same rights as men to buy alcohol legally has been overruled by President Maithripala Sirisena.

He told a rally he had ordered the government to withdraw the reform, which would also have allowed women to work in bars without a permit.
 
 

Source: BBC
 
 

