Trump Holds Umbrella To Protects His Famous locks as Wife And Son Are left to fend for themselves 

Related Stories President Donald Trump along with wife Melania and son Barron boarded Air Force One amid rainy Florida weather on Martin Luther King Jr day.



Photos show President 45 holding a large black umbrella close to his head - perhaps in an effort to keep his famous hair from being pelted by rain drops.



But wife Melania, 47, and Barron, 11, are left to the mercy of the elements as they board the plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach.



It is not clear whether Trump, 71, at any point offered space under his large umbrella to his wife or son.







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.