Kim Kardashian & Kanye West New Daughter's Name Causes Meme Madness On Social Media

Related Stories As the little sister of North and Saint, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new baby was always going to have a unique moniker.



And KimYe didn't disappoint - announcing on Friday that their new arrival was named Chicago West.



The news caused meme madness on social media, with fans racing to share their thoughts on the baby's name.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.