Brighton 0-4 Chelsea

Related Stories Chelsea surged back to winning ways with a convincing win over Brighton on Saturday.



The Blues raced into a two-goal lead inside the first eight minutes on the south coast thanks to an Eden Hazardstrike and a flowing team move finished off by Willian.



The Belgian scored a solo strike for Chelsea's third before Victor Moses rounded off the scoring late on.



More to follow.

Read Full Story .... www.dailymail.co.uk/ >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.