Donald Trump Is Not A 'Classical Politician' - Macron

|
|
|
|
|
French President Emmanuel Macron says Donald Trump is not a 'classical politician'.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he criticised the US president's alleged comments about African countries and called for respectful relationships.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
HERE >>>
:
|Source: BBC
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|