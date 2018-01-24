The Farmer Who Murdered 49 Prostitutes Then Ground Them To Mince And Sold Them To Customers...

Related Stories A new documentary about one of the world's most savage serial killers examines the grisly murders and resurfaces surveillance footage of his jail cell confession.



Robert Pickton, a pig farmer from Canada, butchered 49 women on his property and ground their remains into mince which he then sold to customers, some of whom were local policemen, before he was arrested in February 2002.



Now 68, he remains behind bars in British Columbia.



A new episode of Voice of A Serial Killer which aired on British network CBS Reality in the UK on Wednesday night, examined the killings and footage of Pickton confessing to them in his jail cell.

