Man Hit By Train In Quest For Perfect Selfie

A local man points to the spot where three students were run over by a train while taking a selfie in Karnataka Related Stories A self-filmed video of a man who was hit by an Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train in Hyderabad, India, has been viewed thousands of times online.



Gym trainer T Siva ignored warnings from a person nearby and the train driver while filming near Borabanda railway station on 21 January.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.