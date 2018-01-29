Ethiopia Pardons 2,300 Prisoners

Related Stories A restive region in Ethiopia says it has pardoned 2,345 prisoners as part of the government's recent pledge to release jailed politicians and others after the most serious anti-government protests in a quarter-century.



Oromia region spokesman Addisu Arega says in a Facebook post that more than 1,500 of the prisoners had been convicted, while the rest had been under investigation. They were accused of taking part in violent protests.

