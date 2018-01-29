Man Dies After Being Sucked Into MRI Machine

Related Stories An Indian man died after being sucked into an MRI machine while visiting a relative at a hospital in Mumbai, police said Monday.



Rajesh Maru, 32, was yanked towards the machine by its magnetic force after he entered the room carrying an oxygen cylinder, the city's police said in a statement.



"We have arrested a doctor and another junior staff member under section 304 of the Indian penal code for causing death due to negligence," Mumbai police spokesman Deepak Deoraj told AFP.

Read Full Story .... cbsnews.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.