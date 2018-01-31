Tupac Rape Accuser Ayanna Publicly Speaks For The First Time...

Related Stories The woman who sent rapper Tupac to prison for rape 25 years ago is speaking on camera for the first time about the alleged assault.



Ayanna Jackson, 44, sat down with DJ Vlad on Tuesday for an on-camera interview about the night she met Tupac and the alleged incidents that followed leading up to the night she said the rapper and his friends raped her in November 1993.



Jackson said she was 18 or 19 when she met Tupac at Nell's Nightclub in New York. She said she hit it off with the rapper that night and as they danced they started flirting and kissing each other.



