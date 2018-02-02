Senegal Bans Rihanna From Visiting The Country

Related Stories Pop star Rihanna is due to appear at a high-level summit in Senegal tomorrow but a group of thirty different religious associations have declared her persona non grata.



Rihanna is billed to visit Senegal with French president Emmanuel Macron as part of a charity that provides funding for girls’ education. But the group known as ‘No To Freemasonry And Homosexuality’ is protesting her visit claiming that she’s a member of the ‘Illuminati’.

