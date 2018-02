Related Stories Jacob Zuma's future as South Africa's president is under threat as senior politicians hold an emergency meeting in Johannesburg.



Twenty of the African National Congress' (ANC) leaders are discussing Mr Zuma's tenure, a day after he reportedly refused to step down.



Pressure is now growing for Mr Zuma, who is facing corruption allegations, to go ahead of this week's State of the Nation address.



His term is due to expire in 2019.





