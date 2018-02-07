I Can't Imagine The Fear': David Beckham Launches Global Malaria Campaign With Haunting Film

Beckham and wife Victoria Related Stories He is a footballing legend, known for his charity work and for being a devoted father to four beautiful children.



And David Beckham has lent his support to the fight against deadly disease malaria with the launch of a global campaign, highlighting how hundreds of thousands of people still die from the world's oldest disease, which can easily be prevented.



To launch the Malaria Must Die – So Millions Can Live campaign, the 42-year-old sportsman stars in a haunting video which shows him under attack by a swarm of 10,000 mosquitoes while confined in a small glass box.









