Can Christian Louboutin Trademark Red Soles? An E.U. Court Says No

Related Stories LONDON — Can you trademark a color?



The French shoe designer Christian Louboutin — known for sky-high stiletto shoes with scarlet soles that can sell for upward of $1,000 — has been trying to do so for years. Mr. Louboutin first grabbed his assistant’s red nail polish and applied it to the outsoles of a shoe a quarter-century ago. Since then, he has frequently declared the design element to be his recognizable signature, and argued it merits legal protection.



On Tuesday, the European Union’s highest court dealt a blow to that effort.

Read Full Story .... nytimes.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.