Related Stories A teenager who encouraged his friend to shoot a 14-year-old girl in the head because she was contacting the friend 'too often' on Snapchat has been jailed.



Deserae Turner, now 15, was left for dead in a dry canal in Utah in February 2017 after she was attacked by Colter Peterson for 'being annoying' with persistent social media messages.





















