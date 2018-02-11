Kylie Jenner's First Photos Since Giving Birth to Stormi

Related Stories Kylie Jenner resurfaced into the world Saturday ... and it's hard to believe she gave birth 10 days ago.



Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods were in Calabasas when the photog snapped these pics. We're told they were headed to a meeting in L.A.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.