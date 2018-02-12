Donald Trump Jr’s Wife Taken To Hospital

Related Stories The US president's daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, was taken to hospital as a precaution after opening an envelope containing white powder, police say.



The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr, Mr Trump's eldest son, at his apartment in Manhattan.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.