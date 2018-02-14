Chibok Girls Kidnapper Jailed In Nigeria

Related Stories A Nigerian court has jailed a Boko Haram militant involved in the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok girls.



Haruna Yahaya, 35, is the first member of the group to be sentenced for playing a part in the mass abduction.

