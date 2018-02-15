Real Madrid 3-1 PSG

Related Stories Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid in control of their glamour tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night with a pop-up penalty and a bobbling rebound off his left knee.



Despite spending another fortune on players in the summer, PSG continue to be overwhelmed in the biggest games. For the first 20 minutes they were poking sticks at the big beast in the Bernabeu. They recovered to take the lead through Adrien Rabiot — but Ronaldo soon took over.



When Real won a penalty just before the break, Ronaldo put his standing foot down with such force that the ball lifted slightly off the spot before he thumped it past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.





