An Indian woman has been arrested after allegedly masquerading as a man to marry two women and obtain a dowry.



Krishna Sen, 26, is believed to have posed as a man since 2014 when she wed her first wife, using Facebook to snare her brides.



They reportedly separated soon after the wedding, then Sen married another woman in April 2017.

