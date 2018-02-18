Ethiopia's State Of Emergency To Last Six Months

Related Stories A state of emergency declared in Ethiopia after the resignation of the country's prime minister will last for six months, the minister of defence has said, as the government seeks to stem political unrest amid long-standing demands for greater freedoms.



The measure, which was first announced by state media after a cabinet meeting on Friday, includes a ban on protests and the dissemination of publications "that could incite and sow discord", Siraj Fegessa told reporters on Saturday.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>>







