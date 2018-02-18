Nigerian Court Releases 475 Boko Haram Suspects

Related Stories Nearly 500 Boko Haram suspects have been released by a Nigerian court citing a lack of evidence, with some detainees held for years without charge.



The 475 suspects will be returned to their home states for "proper rehabilitation" before being sent back to their families, a justice ministry statement said on Sunday.

