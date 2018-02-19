Mozambique Rubbish Dump Collapse 'Kills At Least 17' People

Related Stories At least 17 people have been killed in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, and many more injured after a huge mound of rubbish collapsed, officials say.



The pile of waste, some 15m (49ft) high, gave way in heavy rains at 03:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Monday.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.