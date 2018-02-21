Student, 17, Found Dead With Headphones 'Melted In Her Ears' While Using Her Mobile Phone

Related Stories A student was electrocuted while using her mobile phone as it was charging.



Doctors found Luiza Pinheiro's headphones 'melted in her ears' when she was rushed to hospital on Sunday.



A relative found the 17-year-old's lifeless body on the floor at about 5pm.

Read Full Story .... mirror.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.