World Leaders Abandoning Human Rights: Amnesty

Related Stories World leaders are undermining human rights for millions of people with regressive policies and hate-filled rhetoric, but their actions have ignited global protest movements in response, a rights group said.



US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and China's President Xi Jinpingwere among a number of politicians who rolled out regressive policies in 2017, according to Amnesty International's annual human rights report published on Thursday.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.