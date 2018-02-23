Trump Blames Florida Officer For Shooting

Related Stories An armed officer who stood outside a Florida school where a gunman killed 17 people last week "certainly did a poor job", the US president has said.



Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after an investigation found he failed to confront the suspect.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.