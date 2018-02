Related Stories A four-year-old girl pretended to be asleep in her Missouri home when her father allegedly shot her mother and half-brother and then turned the gun on himself.



Katrina Banks, 31, was found dead along with her son Kevin Johnson, 15 inside their Bellfountaine Neighbors, Missouri, home about midnight Thursday.



A man, identified as Dornubari Dugbor, 31, was also found dead with a self inflicted gunshot wound.





