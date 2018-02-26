Tupac Is ‘Alive And living in Somalia’ - New Conspiracy Theory

Related Stories RAPPER Tupac Shakur is ‘still alive and living in Somalia with Yaki Kadafi’ claims a new conspiracy theory.



The Hit Em Up singer was famously shot back on the Las Vegas strip back in 1996 as he was leaving a Mike Tyson fight. He was just 25 years old.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.