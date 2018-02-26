Bill Clinton Is A Sexual Predator - Monica Lewinsky

Related Stories Monica Lewinsky is opening up about her relationship with Bill Clinton while posing in a new blue dress in the March issue of Vanity Fair.



The former White House intern, 44, looks back at the affair with her much older and married boss through the lens of the #MeToo movement, writing in an essay for the magazine that while she may not qualify as a victim there is no denying that Clinton was a sexual predator.



She goes on to say that Chelsea and Hillary Clinton were examples of 'grit and grace' during that difficult time, while she was forced to remain silent 'due to legal quarantine' as Kenneth Starr forced even her own mother to testify against her in court.





