‘Black Panther’ Crosses $700 Million Globally, Annihilating Newcomers

LOS ANGELES — If it keeps this up, "Black Panther" could be the newest member of moviedom's $1 billion club.



Having had a week to absorb its record-setting arrival, Hollywood is now sizing up the staying power of Marvel’s latest superhero movie. In its second weekend, “Black Panther” demonstrated an astounding hold on audiences in the United States and Canada, collecting about $108 million and pushing its global total after only 12 days of release to roughly $704 million, according to comScore.



As a point of context, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” collected $773 million in 2014 over its entire five-month run.

