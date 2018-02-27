I've Had Affairs With Eighty Married Men - Louise Van Der Velde

Related Stories A doctor's widow has gone public about a series of adulterous affairs she has had with 80 married men, and claimed: 'Living my sex life to the max is my life's work.'



Mother of two Louise Van Der Velde, 43, from North Yorkshire, says she has been living every day 'like it is her last' following the death of GP husband Stephen in 2004 - and juggles multiple affairs with a string of lovers.



She says the weeks after Valentine's Day are the busiest time of the year for sex cheats like her, because the reminder of all things romantic serves as a wake-up call to so many people in 'dead' relationships.