Mayweather Gives A Glimpse Of His Life After Retirement

file Related Stories Floyd Mayweather was in a boastful mood on Wednesday as he gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his life after retirement.



The 41-year-old is not expected to box again professionally after beating Conor McGregor in August to take his record to 50-0.



But the man they call 'Money' does not appear to be missing the ring judging by his latest social media posts.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.