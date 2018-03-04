Transplant Patient Given Kidney From Heavy Smoker Now Faces Lifetime of Dialysis

Related Stories A 'heartbroken' transplant patient who was given a kidney from a 25-a-day smoker wants new guidelines disclosing the history of donors.



Janice Richardson, 55, had two friends willing to donate a kidney to her when she accepted the organ from a dead patient, who was a heavy smoker in October 2013.



The kidney, which was never more than 15 per cent functional, had to be removed eight months after the transplant after an MRI scan revealed there was a stone in it and a narrowing artery.





dailymail.co.uk







