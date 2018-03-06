Jeff Bezos Leapfrog Bill Gates To Top Forbes' List Of Richest Billionaires 

Related Stories For the first time ever, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s richest billionaires, it was reported on Tuesday.



Bezos becomes the first person ever to head the list with a 12-figure fortune estimated at $112billion, according to Forbes.



The Amazon chief has leapfrogged Microsoft founder Bill Gates in recent months to take over the top spot as world’s richest human.



In the last year, Bezos’ net worth has spiked by $39billion, the largest one-year gain in history.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.