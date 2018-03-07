Black Panther Roars Into Box Office History (Again)

|
Black Panther's leap through the record books continue.
The comic-based film, which features an ensemble cast including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan, soared past Beauty and the Beast Monday on the all-time list of highest-grossing North American movies with a domestic total of $506.4 million, Variety reported.
The Disney-Marvel produced film, which raked in another $4.7 million in Monday's box office totals, achieved the lofty feat in less than three weeks after its February 16 release.
