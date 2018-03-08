OJ Simpson Confess To Murder Of Nicole Brown

Related Stories The infamous OJ Simpson special that was filmed back in 2006 will finally premiere this Sunday, and a new preview shows the beginning of the football player confessing to murder.



In a clip obtained by TMZ, Simpson discusses what hypothetically happened on the night that Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were murdered, claiming that the killer's friend Charlie had told him about some things going on over at Nicole's home.



He then begins to speak in first person when talking about the killer, saying: 'And I remember thinking whatever is going on over there has got to stop.'





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.