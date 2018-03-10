OJ Simpson 'Confesses To Murdering Wife'

Related Stories Orenthal James Simpson finally reveals how he would have hypothetically killed Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman on Sunday night, 12 years after first recording what will now air as the Fox special OJ: The Last Confession.



DailyMail.com has learned that in the special, Simpson says that he had become angry with Nicole in the weeks before the murders because of her alleged drug use and relationship with Faye Resnick, who he refers to as a 'hooker' and 'call girl.'



Things reached a boiling point on the day of the murder when Simpson claims he was told by a doctor that Resnick and possibly even Nicole would be going to rehab while at a dance recital for his daughter Sydney.



